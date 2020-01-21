Fremont County Woman, 23, Reported Missing; Last Seen Jan. 2

A Native American woman that was last seen 19 days ago has been reported missing, and authorities are asking for assistance from the public in an effort to locate her.

Jade Keilee Wagon, 23, is described as standing 5'4" tall and weighing roughly 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Jan. 2 inside the Shoshone Rose Casino. It was not immediately clear whether she was alone or accompanied at the time.

Anyone with information on Wagon's whereabouts is asked to contact the Riverton Police Department at 307-856-4891 or the Wind River Police Department at 307-332-3112.

The details of this case, first reported by County 10, were confirmed to K2 Radio News by the Riverton Police Department.