Missing Fremont County Woman is Confirmed Deceased

A Native American woman who was reported missing early this month is deceased, Fremont County Chief Deputy Coroner Erin Ivie said Monday.

Ivie would confirm that Jade Keilee Wagon, 23, is deceased, but her name is all the information her office is releasing at this time.

Ivie would not release the time or location where Wagon was found, nor the cause or manner of death.

"The investigation is still ongoing," she said.

The Wind River Indian Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Wagon was last seen inside the Shoshone Rose Casino on Jan. 2. It was not immediately clear whether she was alone or accompanied at the time.

Authorities were asking for assistance from the public in an effort to locate her.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Riverton Police Department at 307-856-4891 or the Wind River Police Department at 307-332-3112.