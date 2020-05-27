Missing/Endangered Montana Teen Could be Headed to Wyoming

A 15-year-old Montana girl is the subject of a missing endangered person advisory issued by law enforcement, and authorities believe she may be headed to Wyoming.

The Helena Police Department says Evelynne Williams is suicidal and has a history of violent tendencies. She is described as a white female standing 5'6" tall and weighing 100 pounds with hazel-colored eyes and brown hair.

Williams was last seen wearing a green and black AC/DC t-shirt and ripped blue jeans, according to the police department.

She may be hitchhiking to Sheridan or Gillette.

Anyone who sees Evelynne or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8293, or call 911.