BREAKING: Wyoming Governor Positive for COVID-19

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement late Wednesday afternoon.

The Governor's Office says Gordon is only experiencing minor symptoms and plans to work remotely.

No further information was immediately available.

Last month, Gordon was potentially exposed at an event in Riverton, though he tested negative twice.

Gordon joins the 26,677 Wyomingites who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Earlier this month, Gordon chided Wyomingites for not taking personal responsibility in mitigating the virus's spread. At one point during an impassioned news conference, he said the state's residents were "being knuckleheads."