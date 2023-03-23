WATCH: Governor Gordon Proves He Can’t Dance (For A Good Cause)

Well - Wyoming's Governor Gordon has some moves.

ACTUALLY - no - he really doesn't.

But when doing whatever it takes for a good cause, well, even the Governor will do what it takes.

In the video below you'll see the first lady Jenny Gordon start things off and then the Governor joins in to help her.

It's really embarrassing. LOOK AWAY!

Welcoming returning Volunteers, special guests Governor Mark Gordon & Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming with our infamous DANCE party! Thank you so much for coming in and helping us make all of the homemade desserts for later on this week! We appreciate your support and your willingness to get down in the kitchen and for sharing your sweet dance moves too! (Meals On Wheels).

We are so grateful to Governor Mark Gordon Jennie Gordon, First Lady of Wyoming & their staff members for coming in and helping us make around 500 Whoopie Pies for our client's desserts today! Governor Gordon then presented his Challenge Coin to our Executive Director thanking our organization for feeding people in Laramie County.

Thank you again and we look forward to having you back again next year! (Meals On Wheels).

Cheyenne Wyoming Meals On Wheels serves adults 60 and older who are homebound, chronically ill, or experience food insecurity are eligible for meals. Elderly spouses or caregivers who care for eligible clients may also receive meals. Meals can be delivered on a short- or long-term basis.

HOLD ON! I have one more embarassing video for you.

Totally worth it.

Here they are taking their nets off and letting their hair down. Not that the governor had much hair to let down, but he tries.

Individuals under 60 may also qualify for services if they are disabled, handicapped or recovering from an acute illness or surgery.

Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne relies on funds from a variety of sources; including client contributions, support from federal and state programs, and community donations. While no client will be denied a meal because of an inability to pay, clients may be asked to contribute voluntarily toward the cost of their meal.

