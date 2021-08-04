Despite recent surges in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant, Governor Gordon stated that he will not require school districts to implement mask mandates.

Governor Gordon Won't Issue Mask Mandates, Encourages Vaccination

A statement from the Governor's office says that Governor Gordon is "eager to see another successful school year" and is committed to allow local school districts to decide for themselves whether to implement a mask mandate.

“Wyoming was first in the nation in having a safe and successful in-person school year last year,” Governor Gordon said. “My focus is on supporting local school boards as they take into account conditions in their community and work to assure students learn safely this year too.”

Gordon said that he will continue to work with the Wyoming Department of Education, as well as the Wyoming Department of Health, to ensure that Wyoming's school districts are aptly prepared to respond to "changes in local conditions with equipment, testing, and expertise."

Gordon also said that he and his wife have both been vaccinated, and he encourages eligible Wyoming citizens to do the same.

"We need to follow and respect the science," Gordon stated.

Recently, the Wyoming Department of health reported that among 300 people that were infected by COVID-19 and hospitalized, nearly 94 percent of them were not full vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“As our hospitals continue to see more COVID-19 hospitalizations, and as long-term and child care facilities are forced to close due to COVID-19 infections, it is time to remember all the things we learned last year and consider getting vaccinated as the most effective way to protect yourself against severe illness,” the Governor said. “And let us not forget the Wyoming way and work to be kind to one another.”

Though he encourages getting the COVID-19 vaccine and supports the rights of private businesses to operate in the manner they deem best, he did issue a directive tha tprevents state agencies, boards, and commissions from requiring 'vaccine passports' to access state spaces and services. The directive, according to Governor Gordon, encourages local governments and private businesses to not impose vaccine mandates.