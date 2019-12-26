Bridal Veil Falls Named One of Wyoming’s Most Picturesque Trails

I hate to admit that I was a little surprised when I saw this. Bridal Veil Falls has been named one of Wyoming's most picturesque trails.

I guess I need to explain myself a little bit. First, I want to be clear that I love Rotary Park and the Bridal Veil Falls hike. But, when I think of well-known hikes and trails, I picture something a bit...oh, I don't know...longer.

I think it's sweet that Only In Your State named Casper's Bridal Veil Falls as one of the most picturesque trails in the state. When I saw the reason why they included us in this list, I understood why. They use the phrase "easy to explore" and that is a greatly valued quality when you have a family with young kids like I do.

When we first moved to Casper year before last, Rotary Park was one of our first "let's go see stuff" stops. It's easy to take for granted that we have this 5-minute hike in our backyard that has a payoff like Bridal Veil Falls.

I'm not gonna lie and say I wasn't surprised when I saw Bridal Veil Falls made this list, but now very much appreciate and agree that it deserves the internet love that Only In Your State gave it.