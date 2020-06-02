You Might Want to Add Floating the Platte River to Your Summer

A lazy summer day floating down a river sounds pretty good.

Growing up, my summers were spent in some sort of water. We frequented our town pool, swam in the creek near our house and set up the sprinkler beneath the trampoline. It's just not summer without water, in my opinion, which is why I was excited to find a gem of a place to float in Wyoming.

If you've never floated a river, it's so much fun. You grab your innertube, a couple of friends, and lots of suncreen. The key is to tie your innertubes together and use an extra innertube for your cooler, which is loaded up with snacks and White Claws, of course.

Then you just float.

And where are we floating? According to Only in Your State, the Platte River is the perfect place. The gentle current could take you on a scenic route across the state if you let it. Grab your innertube to float or hop on board a raft, canoe or boat. Only in You State also says there are soft curves that make this river a rival to those lazy rivers at water parks. There is one thing that the Platte can offer that water parks can't and that's real wildlife.

There are plenty of other rivers to float in our state, but Only In Your State says this one is the total package. Of course with any of these outings, you'll have to practice social distancing this summer. Have you floated any bodies of water? Which ones are your favorite?