Buffalo Authorities Looking for Man in Attempted Child Abduction

Authorities in Buffalo are looking for a man who reportedly attempted to abduct a 12-year-old girl at roughly 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to a Buffalo Police Department statement, a dark blue or black pickup truck pulled over to the girl and the driver reached out and grabbed her on the left arm. The truck sits low to the ground has a shiny/chrome grill.

The girl described the driver as a white man with blond arm hair. He has a color tattoo on his forearm, according to police.

Johnson County School District No. 1 has been notified. Law enforcement will have a heavy presence in Buffalo's school zones.