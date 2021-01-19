Report: 1 Dead After Hit by Wyoming School Bus on Tuesday

The Johnson County School District in Buffalo says a school bus heading for Buffalo High School struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

According to the district, the pedestrian stepped out in front of the bus while it was traveling on Main Street.

No students were hurt in the accident, but the school district says the pedestrian was taken to a hospital.

While the school district is unable to release the condition of the pedestrian, the Buffalo Bulletin is reporting that the unidentified adult has died.

Meanwhile, school district officials have notified parents of the students on the bus. Counselors are on standby for any student who requires assistance.

"Please pray for all those involved," Johnson County School District #1 Superintendent Jim Wagner said in a written statement.