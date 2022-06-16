On June 9, a crash occurred around milepost 80 on Wyoming 220, west of Casper at 8:24 p.m., which lead to the death of a five-year-old.

According to the narrative provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kenworth commercial truck was headed east on Wyoming 220, as a 2008 Honda Pilot was stopped on Pathfinder Road facing north.

The Honda was being driven by 23-year-old Evansville resident Sierra M. White, and had 27-year-old Evansville resident Catherine Brummett, as a passenger, along with a four and five-year-old who were secured in the back seat of the Honda in car seats.

As the truck passed by the intersection of Pathfinder Road, the Honda accelerated forward for an unknown reason into the lane of the truck.

The Kenworth, being driven by 62-year-old Lusk resident Howard K. Lorenzen, hit the driver-side rear of the Honda, causing it to leave the road, trip, and roll onto the passenger side.

White and Brummett were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident and all four passengers of the Honda were transported to Wyoming Medical Center for injuries they sustained in the crash.

According to Highway Patrol, the five-year-old juvenile succumbed to their injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Lorenzen was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was transported to Wyoming Medical Center for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Driver inattention and cell phone use are being investigated as potential contributing factors on the part of White.

It is unclear what injuries Lorenzen, White, Brummett, and the four-year-old sustained in the accident or what their current conditions are.

There have been 40 fatalities on Wyoming roads in 2022, and 34 accidents, so far this year compared to 41 at the same point in 2021, 39 in 2020, 71 in 2019, and 42 in 2018.