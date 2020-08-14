14-Year-Old Casper Boy Drowns in Wind River Canyon

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing 14-year-old Casper boy was found after he apparently drowned in Wind River Canyon.

According to a news release, the Fremont County Sheriff's office assisted the Wyoming State Park Service on Friday after the boy was reported missing from a campground in the canyon.

He was later found deceased in the Wind River as a result of an accidental drowning.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play.

The sheriff's office expressed condolences to the unnamed boy's family.

No further information has been released.