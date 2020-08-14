14-Year-Old Casper Boy Drowns in Wind River Canyon
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing 14-year-old Casper boy was found after he apparently drowned in Wind River Canyon.
According to a news release, the Fremont County Sheriff's office assisted the Wyoming State Park Service on Friday after the boy was reported missing from a campground in the canyon.
He was later found deceased in the Wind River as a result of an accidental drowning.
Officials say they do not suspect foul play.
The sheriff's office expressed condolences to the unnamed boy's family.
No further information has been released.
