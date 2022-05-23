Wyoming Woman Shoots Ex-Boyfriend Who Broke Into Her Home & Attacked Boyfriend

A Riverton woman reportedly shot and critically wounded a man who broke into her home early Saturday morning.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a 911 call from a 31-year-old woman reporting that she shot her ex-boyfriend after he broke into her home on North Smith Road in Riverton.

The woman also told authorities that the intruder attacked her current boyfriend.

Deputies arrived to find a 24-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. An investigation showed evidence that the man who'd been shot forced entry into the woman's home by breaking into a secured front door and physically attacked another man inside the home.

The woman reportedly told police she believed the man she shot (her ex-boyfriend) was trying to kill her current boyfriend. She retrieved a handgun and felt she didn't have any other choice but to use deadly force to stop the attack and protect herself and the other man.

"All evidence and initial findings, at this time, support the female's claim of self-defense," the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said.

The man who was shot was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Riverton and then later flown elsewhere with serious injuries.

No further information has been released and the incident remain's under investigation.