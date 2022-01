Files this under "ARE YOU KIDDING ME!"

Lets add, "TOO COOL THE BE TRUE! But it is."

Now imagine the reaction of the people below, down in the canyon, as they look up and see a hot air balloon gently threading it's way through Wind River Canyon in Wyoming.

Chris Jones and Andy Samuelson, in a balloon owned by the city of Riverton Wyoming, launched their adventure over the weekend and brought back these specular photos.

Hot Air Balloon Threads Wind River Canyon Wyoming