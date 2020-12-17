Why Wind River’s Green River Lakes Hike Belongs on Bucket List

There are a few things I'd love to do while I'm still able to stand upright. New to that list is a hike to Green River Lakes in Wyoming's Wind River Range.

Dave and Kathy Hockett shared this video that brought the hike to mind. This video was just shared, but was obviously completed during slightly better weather a few months ago.

If you've never been to this part of Wyoming, this is the trail head you're looking for.

Google Maps Satellite View

As the Visit Pinedale website mentions, while this trail is among the most scenic in our state, it's also one where wildlife predators are common. Grizzlies, wolves and moose are just some of the dangerous neighbors you're likely to encounter at some point on this hike.

Is it worth it? Just look at the crystal clear water of Green River Lake and the view of Squaretop Mountain. You and your camera would definitely get a workout trying to capture all that you would see.

As for me, the Green River Lakes hike is definitely on my "please do someday" list.