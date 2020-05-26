Can This Knock Off Handle Wyoming? (VIDEO)

The Roxor looks so much like a Jeep that Jeep filed a lawsuit with the U.S. International Trade Commission asking to block sales of the Mahindra Roxor in the USA.

If the Roxor looks like something else you have seen, you might be remembering the original Willy's Jeep, the daddy of the Army Jeep, because that is what Roxor is based on.

But can the Roxor handle Wyoming? Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Stick shift or automatic. Gas or diesel. There is only 62 horsepower and 144 lb-ft of torque giving it a top speed of just 45 mph. But a dealer in Rawlins Wyoming called me on the Wake Up Wyoming morning show and said he could get his up to 55 mph. It can climb and it can tow rather well, pulling 3490 lbs.

Think of it as a quad that looks like a jeep.

Don't think that you are going to get much in the way of accessories. It does not even have a radio inside. Just one gauge, for speed.

Check your local dealers of side by sides and quads. The Roxor is for sale in Wyoming and can be made street legal.

As you watch the review below, you'll notice this gentleman keeps calling it a side-by-side or a quad: that really is what this vehicles is. They just wanted it to look like an old Willy's Jeep. If you think of the Roxor as a side-by-side or quad, it turns out to be a great vehicle for off-roading and utility work.

They are for sale as a finished unit, but they are also for sale as a kit to build - if you enjoy assembling things like this. Building will save you money, though this vehicle has a very low sale price to begin with. Lowest price that I found for a base model was just over $12,000.

So despite the legal issues, can you get one in America? There is always a way. I found listings for new and used here.

About that lawsuit: lawyers can be so darn clever. Mahindra just changed the face of the vehicle for sale in the USA.