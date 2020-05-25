Dog The Bounty Hunter Fishes Colorado Lake, Catches Monster Fish [PICS]

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been busy lately with his new fiancee, Francie Fran. The couple has been spotted in Denver and the surrounding areas, however, this time, Dog was spotted wetting a line with his family.

On Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, Dog the Bounty Hunter, also known as Duane Chapman, and his niece, ‎Bridgette Chapman Galusha‎, caught a monster rainbow trout in a Northern Colorado Lake.

Maybe their red, white and blue power bait was the secret to their success on the water, or maybe it was the honey hole they fished in... Regardless, theirs was a monster fish.

We asked for the secret spot that snagged the two their prize, but like any good fisherman, Galusha's lips were sealed. So instead, we'll just have to content ourselves with the below videos.

Dog the Bounty Hunter seemed to really enjoy the fishing day.

The water was the perfect color and the lake didn't seem overly crowded.

Source: Facebook, Bridgette Chapman Galusha‎