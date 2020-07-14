5 Ways to Greet One Another While Social Distancing

These days we're all getting creative with how we say hello.

I'll admit, I've tried to shake hands with a few people over the last few months. It's not intentional, but it's definitely a habit. Luckily, other people have been smarter than me and have turned me down before I even realized what was happening.

It's a strange world we live in right now.

I've tried very hard to make people feel my love during this time. This was easier without a mask. Now, I'm looking people right in the eye, over the brim of my mask, and saying hello... in a loud voice. I just don't want people to feel alone during this time. This pandemic feels cold and isolating and I want people to feel warmth and connection.

Aside from being more vocal, we have found some other ways to say hello to one another.