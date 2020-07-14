5 Ways to Greet One Another While Social Distancing

Mara Radeva, ThinkStock Images

These days we're all getting creative with how we say hello.

I'll admit, I've tried to shake hands with a few people over the last few months. It's not intentional, but it's definitely a habit. Luckily, other people have been smarter than me and have turned me down before I even realized what was happening.

It's a strange world we live in right now.

I've tried very hard to make people feel my love during this time. This was easier without a mask. Now, I'm looking people right in the eye, over the brim of my mask, and saying hello... in a loud voice. I just don't want people to feel alone during this time. This pandemic feels cold and isolating and I want people to feel warmth and connection.

Aside from being more vocal, we have found some other ways to say hello to one another.

Filed Under: Greeting, Hello, social distancing
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top