‘Drive-Up Pride’ Event Scheduled For June 13th

Our local LGBTQ community is not allowing the COVID-19 pandemic to stop their celebration. Casper PRIDE and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department are teaming up to bring you Drive-Up PRIDE 2020!

On Saturday, June 13th, 2020 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, there will a drive-up pride event. Decorate your car (prize for the best one) and get your picture taken under the balloon arch created by Sabrina Spears Events. There will be goody bags handed out and cold refreshments. There will also be FREE HIV testing. This will be held at the CNC Health Department downtown. Please enter the parking lot from Midwest Avenue, under the balloon arch.

Pack up your friends, family, and self and come drive up with PRIDE!

Porch Pride Kits available for purchase to celebrate at home.

*The official event map is posted here.*

Stay in your car and drive-up with Pride!

