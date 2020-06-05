Casper PetSmart Hosting Free Drive-In Movies

While COVID-19 continues to impact life on a daily basis, yet another Casper business has offered some reprieve from the mundane.

PetSmart in the Blackmore Plaza is hosting a pair of free drive-in movies in the large open area next to Marshalls.

The official Casper PetSmart Facebook posted a pic along with the following message:

Looking for a free movie night? Blackmore Marketplace is hosting two Drive-in movies next to Marshall’s in the open area. These events are open to the public and FREE. First event is June 21st and the second is August 1. The events start at 7 and the movie will begin after sundown. #casperwyoming #family #petsmart #community

WHEN: June 21st, 2020 & August 1st, 2020

WHERE: Blackmore Marketplace | Marshall's parking area

COST: FREE

Near the end of May, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon made an announcement stating Wyoming is permitting outdoor gatherings of 250 people, although indoor events are still limited to 25 people or fewer. Considering this is a drive-in movie, residents will be practicing social distancing, because they will be inside their respective vehicles.

It is truly awesome to see all the ways businesses are coming up with original ideas for residents to get out of the house amid the pandemic, while still remaining safe. It's even better when these events are offered free to the public.