You Can Now Chat with Dog the Bounty Hunter for Just $3, Here’s How
Duane 'Dog' Chapman has been very busy lately. Not only did he get engaged, but now he's chatting and sending messages to fans.
Cameo is a platform that allows you to pay to "get personalized messages from your favorite celebrities".
Now, that platform is where you can book a request or chat with the Dog himself.
Chats with Dog start at $3, while video requests were much more at $250.
Dog has done birthday video requests, anniversary congratulations and more. You can see all of his videos and purchase your own chat, request here.
You have to have a Cameo in order to purchase a request or chat session with 'Dog'. Once you create a profile, log in and purchase Cameo credits, then you can get to chatting.
Source: Cameo
Enter your number to get our free mobile app