LOOK: Dog Safely Recovered From Awning in Casper by Good Samaritans

It's not everyday that you see a dog that appears to enjoy being in high places.

That was the case earlier today (Wednesday, September 28th, 2022), when a dog got out of a window by crawling in a space between an air conditioning unit on the top floor of the upcoming new location for Northside Vapes.

Olivia Munoz and Marshall Stephens shared their awesome and thoughtless account of how they got the wayward pooch back inside to safety.

We always love to hear stories about local good Samaritans going above and beyond. It makes it even more touching when animals are involved.

A potentially dangerous situation was averted thanks to individual Casperites coming together for a common cause.

