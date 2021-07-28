Casper Author Wins National Book Award For “Rowdy Randy”

Rowdy Randy was feeling fine. "Well, I think I’ve right proved my rumbling rodeo ways.” But had Randy finally met her match? Up ahead a herd of shaggy beasts grazed. She darted toward the head of the herd. It didn’t even flinch. She boldly looked the dangerous desperado in the eyes and said, “You gonna do something’ about it?” The brute answered with a stare-down.

Famous Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen and Wyoming based Author Casey Rislov have combined to create a wonderful Wyoming themed Children's Book "Rowdy Randy".

Casey Rislov via CaseyRislovBooks.com

"Rowdy Randy" tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.

In the 2 years since its publication "Rowdy Randy" has received 8 awards, and is now adding a 9th to that list.

The Wyoming State Library just announced, "Rowdy Randy" as Wyoming’s selection for the National Book Festival for the 2021 Library of Congress National Book Festival’s “Discover Great Places Through Reading” list.

This annual list of books represents the literary heritage of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands.

About the honor, Rislov said "We are excited, honored, & blessed. We couldn’t of made it to this award level without your support. Thank you!"

Rislov and Rowdy Randy will be traveling across the state to visit locations reading this western tall tale this fall and next spring, you can contact your local library to find out when they'll be in your town.

Here's a great video of Rislov reading "Rowdy Randy" as she floats down the Platte.

You can find your own copy of "Rowdy Randy" at any local Casper Bookstore or follow this link.

15 Things Every 90s Kid in Casper Totally Remembers Doing