Casper Author Casey Rislov Featured In New Wyoming PBS Series

It's not just teachers and parents that are getting creative is these crazy Pandmeic times.

Wyoming PBS has launched a new digital series called "Story Time with Wyoming Authors".

Each video, which is 10 minutes or less, features a Wyoming author reading one of their books.

The videos are being released weekly every Wednesday at 10:00 am and are available on Wyoming PBS's website, Facebook page, and YouTube Channel.

This week's video features Casper's very own Casey Rislov.

You may recall her from past interviews and articles about her most recent book "Rowdy Randy".

In her video she reads one of her earlier books "Imagination Bigger Together" here is how the book is described on Amazon.com.

[This book] will inspire children to create, discover, and dream of adventures as near as their own backyards. From making mud cakes with imaginary friends to treasure hunting for gems, a whole world is just a child's imagination away.

I reached out to Wyoming PBS's Marketing and Outreach Director Jennifer Amend and she explained that the inspiration for this digital series was a desire to offer support to both parents and teachers during this difficult time.

They also felt that it would be a wonderful way to showcase some Wyoming authors that may not be well known.

The books chosen for this digital series are for children in PreK to 4th grade.

Make sure you stop by Wyoming PBS each Wednesday for a new "Story Time With Wyoming Authors" video.