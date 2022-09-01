LOOK: Wyoming Children’s Author Casey Rislov Is Releasing New Book

Famous Wyoming-based Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illustrator Zachary Pullen have combined to create another children's book in their award-winning "Rowdy Randy" series.

The first book, "Rowdy Randy," has received nine awards and tells the story of a cowgirl named Randy. But this isn’t any run-of-the-mill tall tale. This is the original story of how one small horsefly with a big personality can rile up a whole heap of trouble, leading up to a full-blown stampede.

The latest book in Rislovs' "Rowdy Randy" series is "The Rowdy Randy Wild West Show."

Randy is back again, and this time she has her own Wild West Show.

One of the parts I'm most excited about is that the Jackalope character gets a name.

Rislov and Pullen agreed to give us a sneak peek of the book before its local release herein Casper at Wind City Books on October 8th and Nationwide on October 12th.

Behind The Scenes Look At Casey Rislov's New Children's Book "The Rowdy Randy Wild West Show" Have you always wondered how a children's book is written? Take a behind-the-scenes look at how Wyoming Author Casey Rislov and Wyoming Illistrato Zachary Pullen created the second book in Rislov's "Rowdy Randy" series.

You can preorder a signed copy of "The Rowdy Randy Wild West Show" and a personalized illustration by following this link.

If you live locally, join Rislov and Pullen in Downtown Casper at Wind City Books on October 8th from 11 am - 1 pm to celebrate the local launch.

You'll be able to find this book nationwide on October 12th.

