Casper Foundation Offers $18,500 in Scholarship Awards

The Casper Area Education Foundation (CAEF) announced the recipients of the 2021 Trustee Scholarship with $18,500 for Natrona County School District seniors.

The CAEF was established in 1973 to benefit the children of the Natrona County School District, and oversees 20 scholarship funds, which are donated by various Casper businesses, civic organizations, and individuals.

The Board of Directors awarded additional scholarships this year in support of the educational goals of students in Natrona County because of the impact of COVID-19.

The CAEF awarded the three $2,000 scholarships, four $1,000 scholarships, and an additional seventeen $500 scholarships.

Students had to submit an essay along with two letters of recommendation to be considered for the scholarship.

Michael Jennings, superintendent for the school district, said the Natrona County School District is better because of the CAEF.

The CAEF Trustee Scholarship Recipients Include:

Kerissa Anderson, Makenzie Anderson, Pheobe Anderson, Mark Annis, Edward Atkinson, Grace Clair, Alyssa DePoorter, Brady Dutcher, Marrisa Engberg, Kate Foster, Maggie Gazda, Jace George, Gabriella Haigler, Sarah Heward, Brooklyn Hytrek, Brooke McKenna, Taeron Miller, Bridger Myers, Siera Randolph, Erin Ramsey, Zackary Southerland, Isaiah Timbers, Ellie Weibel, and Abigail Wilcox.