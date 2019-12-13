Casper High School Senior Accused of Possessing Child Porn

Wyoming DCI agents say a student enrolled at a Casper high school possessed images depicting children, possibly as young as 3-years-old, performing sex acts with adults.

According to charging documents filed in Natrona County District Court this week, Nicholas Anson Day is charged with possessing child pornography. Though court documents do not specify Day's specific date of birth, they do indicate he was born in 2002.

Because he is being charged as an adult, K2 Radio News is publishing Day’s name.

In an affidavit of probable cause, a Casper Police Department officer confirmed to DCI agents that Day is a senior at a Casper high school, though they are unclear as to which specific school. The Casper police officer also confirmed to DCI agents that a Natrona County School District email belonged to Day.

"We work closely with law enforcement agencies and respect their processes for investigation," district spokeswoman Tanya Sutherland told K2 Radio News. "NCSD officials do not have information on this alleged situation."

According to the affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Google stating that the company "became aware" of child porn being stored in the Google Drive infrastructure.

The affidavit says Google reported 22 files of apparent child porn being uploaded to Google Drive belonging to Day's email address. Agents say the files involved images of male and female children as young as 3- to 5-years old being raped by men.

DCI agents notified Day's parents of a search warrant to seize his electronic devices.

Agents seized multiple electronic devices from Day. However, the affidavit says there were no images of child porn remaining on the device.

According to the affidavit, DCI agents interviewed Day who said he was unsure why authorities wanted to talk to him. Day also confirmed to agents that he verified the Google email account using his school email address.

Day allegedly told agents that he believed his email account had been shut down within the past two weeks. Just prior to having his account disabled, Day told agents, he found a folder with "a bunch of child porn in it and I was super confused as to how I had it on there."

As Day clicked through the folder, his account was disabled, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Day eventually admitted to looking at explicit images of children who were not his age. Asked why, Day allegedly said, "some stuff gets old and boring."

Day also told agents he took pictures of girls in Spandex without their knowledge at school, court documents say.

Agents contacted the Natrona County District Attorney's Office regarding Day being taken into Custody. It was decided he would be arrested and taken to the Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Casper.

A school resource officer arrested him and DCI agents informed Day's parents personally of his arrest.

Court documents indicate that he was released on $5,000 personal recognizance bond with the condition that he remain in school and in good standing.