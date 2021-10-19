Casper Home Suffers Minor Damage In Fire Monday Night

Casper firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in a residence on Monday night.

According to a news release, crews were called to the 900 block of West 11th Street at roughly 9:15 p.m.

The first crews arrive noted smoke, heat and melted siding/skirting on an exterior corner of the structure. The fire was quickly extinguished as firefighters searched the interior of the harm for any spread. An occupant was found inside and escorted outside.

There were no injuries from the fire.

An investigation determined that the fire was caused by an improperly used space heater that ignited nearby combustibles.

Casper Fire-EMS is using the incident as an opportunity to remind the public that all forms of heating equipment need to be treated with caution and should be used in accordance with manufacturers' recommendations.

Please ensure all heating equipment has necessary safety shut-offs and is clear of any combustible material," the department said in a release. "Also, extension cords should never be used for a permanent power source."