UPDATED: Cause of Deadly Casper House Fire Determined

UPDATE September 9, 2:45 p.m.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department is reporting that the cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded extension cord. Firefighters believe excessive heat from the cord ignited the fire.

"Casper Fire-EMS would like to remind residents of the proper use of extension cords. They are only intended for temporary use," a release Thursday afternoon states. "Never use them for long term. Instead, have appropriate wiring installed by a licensed electrician for permanent use. Never supply more electric devices with an extension cord than the capacity it is designed for. Excessive current draw will cause heat buildup and potentially cause a fire."

The Casper Police Department reports that no criminal activity is expected in a Wednesday house fire that left one person dead.

According to a CPD news release, officers responded to the area of East Second and Fenway Streets at roughly 9:15 a.m. Wednesday for the fire. Officers initially created a perimeter around the building in order for firefighters to combat the blaze.

"It was later determined there were two adults inside the home at the time the emergency call was made. One adult was able to escape prior to emergency crews arriving," the release states. "The other adult was found inside the home and immediately transported to a local hospital where tragically, the individual was pronounced deceased."

Both CPD and Casper Fire-EMS are investigating the incident. As of Thursday afternoon, no criminal activity is suspected.

The name of the deceased has not been released.