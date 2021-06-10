Inmate Escapes from Casper Re-Entry Center

Wesley Ryan Bell, a 34 year-old white male, escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC) Wednesday night.

Get our free mobile app

Bell is 5 foot 8 inches, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was originally convicted for child endangerment-methamphetamine, and was sentenced out of the 7th Judicial District by Judge Forgey.

He arrived at CRC on June 9, 2021, and the same day at approximately 6:10 pm, Bell complained of a medical issue and was transported to Wyoming Medical Center where he was supposed to check in every hour.

It was later discovered that Bell took off running away from Wyoming Medical Center shortly after arriving.

Later that day, at 11:01 pm, CRC reported Bell as an escapee to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information related to Bell’s location are asked to call the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9300 or 911.