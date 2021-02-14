Casper Issues Advisory on Preventing Frozen Water Pipes

City of Casper officials issued an advisory to property owners and renters about keeping the water flowing in their residences, according to a news release.

“With below zero temperatures forecasted through the weekend, we want to remind property owners of the potential for frozen water pipes and plumbing in their residence or business,” Water Distribution Manager Clint Conner said.

Conner recommended property owners and renters to take these actions to prevent frozen plumbing:

Leave a trickle of water running from faucets.

Open cabinet doors so heat from the rooms can reach the pipes.

Turn up the heat.

City crews are available to turn off water if a break with spraying water occurs.

Crews can be contacted at (307) 235-8360 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can be dispatched through non-emergency dispatch at 235-8278 after hours.

“Property owners are responsible for their water service from the curb stop near the street into their homes, and often plumbers are needed to assist in restoring water service,” Conner said.

