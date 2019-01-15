Casper Man Arrested; Allegedly Threw Knives at Woman

Casper police officers arrested a man on Saturday after he allegedly got drunk, attacked a woman and threw kitchen knives at her.

Shawn Eugene Pickler, 59, was booked into jail on recommended charges of strangulation of a household member and aggravated assault and battery.

Police were notified of the incident after Pickler called his doctor at Wyoming Behavioral Institute and claimed that the victim was taking his medication. Shortly thereafter, someone at WBI called police, prompting three officers to conduct a welfare check at 310 N. Center St.

There, officers spoke with the alleged victim and Pickler, who was obviously intoxicated and lacked motor control to the point that he "appeared to have no skeletal structure," according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The victim told police that Pickler got drunk that morning and started strangling her at one point, though he was so drunk that she easily fought him off. While strangling her, the victim told police, Pickler said "I'm going to live the rest of my life in prison because of you."

Pickler allegedly started punching and stomping on the victim's foot, then punched her in the side. While speaking with police, the victim complained of neck pain and difficulty swallowing.

She also told officers that Pickler would force her to sample his alcohol before he drank it because he believed she was poisoning him. He allegedly threatened her and told her he was going to kill her.

Pickler reportedly grabbed two knives from the kitchen and threw them at the victim, yelling "I'm going to kill you."

The victim hid the knives under a bed so that Pickler couldn't access them again.

Several knives were found in the apartment during a police search. Pickler was arrested.