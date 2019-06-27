Casper Man Arrested for Allegedly Choking, Hitting Woman

A Casper man was arrested after he allegedly hit and choked a woman Wednesday night.

Police arrested Clifton Darrell Qualls, 53, after a woman went to the Casper Police Department at roughly 10:45 p.m. and said that Qualls assaulted her.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the woman said that a couple of weeks before, Qualls went to her uncle's house, broke out several windows on her vehicle and hit her. After the incident, the woman told Qualls she was breaking off a romantic relationship between them.

On Wednesday, the victim went to Qualls' home to pick up some of her personal belongings. At some point, Qualls and the woman got into an argument and he refused to let her grab her things. He allegedly pushed the victim out the door before hitting her in her ear. Then Qualls choked the victim, the affidavit alleges.

The woman told police Qualls looked like he "blacked out" during the alleged incident. Qualls allegedly choked the victim so hard she had trouble swallowing after the incident. She also told police that Qualls had been violent with her in the past and that if Qualls would also throw things at her.

Police went to Qualls home but he refused to come out. Eventually, a police officer had to kick in Qualls' front door in order to arrest him. Once outside, Qualls allegedly fought being put in handcuffs before he was taken to the ground.

Qualls was then arrested on recommended charges of strangulation of a household member, felony domestic battery and interference with a peace officer.

He is expected to appear in Natrona County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon.