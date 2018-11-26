Casper Man Arrested for Cutting Woman With Knife

Casper police officers arrested a man Saturday morning after he allegedly cut a woman with a knife and later threw her into a door.

Allan James Davis was booked into jail on recommended charges of aggravated assault and domestic battery. He will likely make his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court at 2 p.m. Monday.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a police officer arrived in the 1200 Block of E. 6th St. shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday after the alleged victim reported that Davis had threatened suicide and had cut her. She described Davis as "very unstable."

When the officer arrived, the victim said that she had been dating Davis for roughly three months. On Friday night, she had started packing her things to leave him, but he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and told her what he would do if she left. He then reportedly cut himself with the knife.

The victim tried to take the knife from Davis, but he then cut her intentionally, evidently in an effort to keep her from leaving. She showed the officer a recent, open cut in her left forearm. The officer noted that the cut went down into the woman's muscle tissue.

According to court documents, the victim said that she ended up staying the night with Davis and things were fine. However, they resumed fighting the next morning and Davis reportedly threw the woman into a door. She, in turn, threw him into an entertainment center and ran to a neighbor's residence to call law enforcement.

Police noted items from the entertainment center were scattered on the floor of the apartment and dried blood was found elsewhere. No knife matching the victim's description was found at the scene.

Davis was arrested. Police say he headbutted the cage of a patrol car nearly the entire way to the jail, but evidently did not injure himself.