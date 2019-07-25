Casper Man Denies Sexually Abusing 5-Year-Olds While Babysitting

A 19-year-old man accused of sexually abusing two five-year-old boys while he was babysitting them appeared in Natrona County District Court on Thursday and entered not guilty pleas.

Bradyn Robert Archuletta, 19, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. If convicted of all charges, he could face up to 70 years in prison.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Archuletta regularly cared for three children.

On May 29, the mother of the alleged victim woke her two five-year-old boys and found that they were naked in bed. When she asked why, the boys reportedly told her that Archuletta had instructed them to take their clothes off before going to sleep the previous night.

In a forensic interview, the alleged victims reportedly disclosed that Archuletta molested them.

Archuletta participated in a police interview June 10 and said that he already knew of the accusations. He initially claimed that his "morality" would never allow him to touch children in a sexual manner.

Later in the interview, Archuletta allegedly admitted that he may have accidentally touched one of the boys inappropriately. The detective pressed Archuletta, who reportedly said he made a mistake in a moment of weakness, according to the affidavit.

Archuletta allegedly admitted that he was sexually aroused when he touched both five-year-old boys. He said the touching had not, in fact, been accidental.

Archuletta was free on bond at the time of Thursday's arraignment. A trial will be scheduled at a later date.