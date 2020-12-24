WATCH: Mother Embarrassed When Little Girl Swears While Opening Christmas Present

Have you ever heard the phrase: "out of the mouth of babes"? That is definitely fitting here.

A TikTok video is going viral (again) and with good reason. The video shows a mother giving a gift to her young daughter. When the little girl opens the gift and exclaims with a 4-letter obscenity:

What the f@%k?

The video was posted to TikTok by Jennifer Clark, who is the little girl's mother. You can see the immediate horror on her face when her daughter screams out the phrase. Whether it was because Jennifer knew it was going to be on video forever or because she was embarrassed her other house gifts would think she learned the phrase from her or maybe because of all the adult's laughter, regardless, her expression makes the video that much more hilarious. I'm just glad she posted it anyway. It's classic parenting.

The video has amassed over 27 million views since it was originally posted on December 21st, 2019. Since it's being shared again by some pretty famous people, I wouldn't be surprised if the those numbers double over the course of the next few days.

Out of the mouth of babes indeed! That's a Christmas no one in the Clark household will ever forget!