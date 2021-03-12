Casper Man, Given Probation for Burglarizing Elderly Woman, Escapes CRC

A Casper man who was sentenced to three years supervised probation for burglarizing an elderly woman failed to show back up to the Casper Re-Entry Center this week, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

Lawrence Anthony Phillips was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and held at the Natrona County Jail until his acceptance into the CRC felony program.

Phillips was to serve out his probation upon completion of the program.

According to the sheriff's office, Phillips arrived at the CRC on Jan. 29 and was a part of the work-release program.

At roughly 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Phillips' supervisor called the CRC to report that Phillips left work. At 4:45 p.m., the CRC reported to the sheriff's office that Phills was an escapee.

He is 39, stands 5'11", weighs 200lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.