Casper Native Competing in Denver Boxing Event on Friday

Casper's own, Koby Kelly, will be fighting on the preliminary card for Sparta Sports and Entertainment's Fight Night 19: Strikers Only event on Friday, January 17th, in Denver.

Koby got into boxing at the age of 19 and has already amassed an impressive record of 4-1. He started training back 2021 with Ty Canning. More recently, he's been training at Outlaw MMA with Billy Walters.

The Fight Night 19: Striker Only event will feature seven boxing matches and three MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) matches.

The Sparta Sports and Entertainment Facebook page has been doing an excellent job of promoting the event.

The New Year is here... 2024 was amazing, 2025 will be even bigger and better.

Kicking off our 16th season is two absolutely stacked nights of fights.

Just 17 days out the first night brings you:

Jan. 17th Live at the Eclipse Event Center

Sparta Fight Night 19 - Strikers Only

Tickets are already limited but still available!!!

The event is taking place at the Eclipse Event Center located at 2155 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, Colorado 80227.

If you're unable to make the trek to Denver to see the event live, it will be streamed via PPV (Pay For View), via this link.

Show your support for one of Casper's very own this Friday night. Good luck, Koby!

