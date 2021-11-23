Casper Parade To Have Reserved Spots For Disabled Citizens

There will be spots reserved for local community members who have disabilities at the Casper Christmas parade, the city announced on Tuesday.

"Citizens who identify as having a disability will have a reserved viewing area for the 2021 Christmas parade," the city announced in a news release. "Casper's Council of People With Disabilities, the Chamber of Commerce and parade planners collaborated and selected a designated area at the Natrona County Public Library in front of the Prometheus sculpture as well as across the street in front of the Methodist Church."

The council is hosting a booth on the library side of the designated viewing area where citizens can drop by and learn more about the council and its initiatives.

Plus, there will be hot cocoa.

Nikki Green, CCPD events chairperson said the organization is always looking for chances to connect with citizens in the community.

"We want residents to know they can share their views with our members about the City of Casper's response to disability issues and we will take comments back to City Council," Green said.

According to the release, Casper's Council of People With Disabilities is an advisory committee to the city council. It consists of volunteers who work together as an advisory community.