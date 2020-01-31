Casper PD: 6 Hospitalized, 2 Officers Hurt in DUI Crash [VIDEO]

Six people, including two Casper police officers, were injured in a suspected DUI crash late Thursday.

None of the injuries suffered were considered life-threatening, according to a statement Friday from the Casper Police Department.

The crash took place shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday on the overpass bridge on East Yellowstone Highway near Hereford Lane.

Two officers were conducting a traffic stop and were inside their vehicle when a driver, believed to have been impaired, crashed into the patrol vehicle at an estimated speed of 40 mph.

The three vehicles were seriously damaged and six people were hospitalized, police say.

Because a Casper police vehicle was involved, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Natrona County Sheriff's Office assumed command of the scene. Casper Fire-EMS also responded.

The road was shut down for hours, and police say the whole thing could have been avoided.

"Please, never drink and drive," the police statement reads. "Never drive impaired. Always move over for stopped emergency vehicles. Pay attention to road conditions and drive accordingly.