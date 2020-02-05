Casper PD Make Arrest After Robbery Attempt At East Side Walmart

Casper police made an arrest Wednesday after an attempted robbery at the east side Walmart.

Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said the suspect was attempting to steal products and insinuated that he had a gun.

Police were immediately notified and quickly made it to the scene. The male suspect was arrested as he attempted to leave the store.

Ladd says nothing was taken from the store.

The suspect, who has not been named, is facing recommended charges of felony shoplifting.