Casper PD Will Have ‘Increased Presence’ Near Southridge School

Casper Police will have an increased presence near Southridge School Friday after a student reported a suspicious person near the school.

According to a message sent out to parents, Natrona County School District officials notified Casper police after a man approached students near West 29th Street and Knollwood Drive asking for directions.

The district didn't specify the school, but Google Maps lists Southridge Elementary in the immediate area.

Police will have an increased presence in the area following the end of school hours.

This post will be updated.