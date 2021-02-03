Natrona County School District Begins Scheduling Kindergarten Screenings

The Natrona County School District is now scheduling Kindergarten screening appointments for the upcoming 2021/2022 school year.

The school district encourages all parents to allow their children to complete the screening process.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to last year’s screening guide, “The Universal Kindergarten screening provides NCSD with information so we can prepare classrooms, resources and opportunities to meet the educational needs of all incoming Kindergarten students.”

The guide said that the screening process is one way to determine a child’s readiness for school, and it also provides families with more information to prepare and to work with their child before Kindergarten begins.

The 2021 Parent Guide states that, according to Wyoming state law, students must turn 5 years old by August 1st in order to be enrolled in public Kindergarten.

Parents do need to provide immunization records for their child to be enrolled.

Screenings are scheduled by appointment only, on the following days:

February 9 and 10, 2021

February 20, 2021

February 23-25, 2021

March 2-4, 2021,

March 9, 10, & 12, 2021

March 16-18, 2021

Times vary, so it is highly encouraged to schedule a screening ASAP. Parents can do so by calling 307-253-5434.

"Kindergarten screenings are a terrific opportunity for families to visit with Early Childhood educators and learn more information about Kindergarten Readiness," shared NCSD PR Director Tanya Southerland. "We are excited to welcome new kindergarten students to NCSD and work together with school families to prepare all students for a terrific educational experience at NCSD!"

The Natrona County School district has provided parents with a Kindergarten Readiness Guide that outlines the requirements for Kindergarten enrollment, and offers tips on how to best prepare a child for their new educational career. Guides can be downloaded here.

It’s never too early to look towards the future for your child, so Ready, Set, Go!