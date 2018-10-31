Casper Police: Dog Shot, Killed in its Own Backyard

A dog is dead after apparently having been shot in its own backyard early Tuesday morning, and the Casper Police Department is investigating.

The dog's owner told K2 Radio News on Wednesday that the dog, named Gizmo, was found dead in its backyard next to the alley in the 1400 Block of E. 15th St.

Sgt. Zack Winter of the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News that the incident was reported at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. The dog was taken to a veterinarian, who confirmed that the dog had been shot.

Winter added that evidence was recovered from the scene. That evidence corroborates the theory that the dog was shot, Winter said.

The investigation is ongoing. Winter said that police are following leads.