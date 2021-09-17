HELP: Lost One-eyed Dog Looking for His Casper Owner

A cute little one-eyed Casper dog has been separated from his home.

A local woman by the name of Noelle McGarvey found this little fella on her property and is asking for the public's help in returning him back to his rightful owners. The dog does have a name (which Noelle rightfully refuses to divulge on social media for safety reasons), which is on his tags, but the address is illegible.

In a post shared on Facebook earlier this morning (September 17th, 2021), using the Community Help tag, Noelle stated:

Hi. I found this handsome fella on my way to take kids to school. Crossroads Bellaire and Lynnwood

His name is on his collar and I'll ask before I release him to make sure he goes to his proper home. He is missing an eye. He's very friendly and walked right up to my truck and kids without any issues.

He was muddy and cold so I have him with me to warm up. I tried calling and texting the number on the tag with no answer. I can't read the address to take him home.

He's sad right now. If you know this handsome fella or his owners you can reach me at 307-262-9114.

Let's help get him back to his rightful owners. Having lost a dog myself in my youth, I know how painful it can be to lose a beloved, 4-legged member of your family.

