Casper Police Make Arrest in Fatal January Shooting

The Casper Police have made an arrest in a fatal January shooting.

Police say they arrested 53-year-old Casper resident Olinza Headd in the fatal shooting of Eugene Hogan III.

According to a news release, police were called to the 4700 block of Tranquility Way the evening of January 13 after someone heard gunshots.

When police arrived, they found Hogan inside with several gunshot wounds, the release states.

After a lengthy and "extremely complex" investigation, police learned that Headd entered the apartment with a gun and shot Hogan multiple times before leaving the scene.

Headd allegedly announced at a church that he'd shot another man.

Casper police chief Keith McPheeters said the investigation highlights the work Casper Police detectives do each day.

"We commend the brave individuals who came forward to assist us with this case and thank the hard working men and women of the Casper police department who put in countless hours — working all day and all night ù to ensure those responsible would be brought ot justice," McPheeters said in the news release. "Any loss of life in our community is tragic and our condolences are with the family of the deceased."