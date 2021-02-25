Casper: Do You Like the Design of the New USPS Trucks? [POLL]

For as long as I can remember, the one constant in life has been the little white USPS delivery trucks. After decades of usage, they will be changing in the near future.

The official United States Postal Service Facebook page recently announced (February 23rd, 2021), that they will be introducing a new delivery vehicle. They shared a photo of the new design along with a detailed caption that read:

U.S. Postal Service undertook a major step toward an investment in its future with a production contract for a next generation delivery vehicle. The vehicle contract award is part of a 10-year plan to improve customer service, achieve financial stability and better support the postal workforce.

A lot of folks aren't a fan of the change. Twitter has been ablaze with complaints over Workhorse, which is the technology company that won the bid to make the new electric powered vehicles.

So the question is: