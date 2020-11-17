The Casper Police Department needs your help in solving two hit-and-run incidents.

The first case happened about 8:40 p.m. July 16 when an individual approached officers on foot patrol and told them they were a victim of a hit-and run-incident.

A red four-door pickup backed into the victim’s Jeep that was parked in the downtown Wyoming Central Federal Credit Union parking lot.

An eyewitness reported they saw the suspected vehicle hit the Jeep then quickly drive north on David Street and then turn east on First Street.

The suspected vehicle is pictured below. The females pictured and the male driver are believed to be associated with this case.

Casper Police Department

The second incident happened about 9:30 p.m. Nov. 4 when a gray sedan, possibly a late 1990s or early 2000s model, exited the parking lot of the Loaf 'n Jug store at 1199 S. Beverly St., and pulled onto the southbound inside lane of South Beverly Street.

The sedan stopped at a traffic light.

When the light turned green the sedan suddenly turned right, and struck the front left side of another vehicle, which was stopped in the southbound lane of Beverly Street and 12th Street.

The driver of the sedan then turned off its headlights and traveled west on 12th Street at a high rate of speed.

Officers believe there are seven unknown juveniles between 12 and 18 who are suspected to be involved or have information about this case.

If you have any information call (307) 235-8278 and ask to leave a message for Officer Broneck.

