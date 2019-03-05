Casper Police: Suspect Said He Took LSD Before Hospital Shooting

The 20-year-old Casper man accused of firing a handgun at people inside Wyoming Medical Center early Monday morning allegedly told police he had taken LSD tablets, also known as acid, before the shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting, which took place at roughly 1 a.m. Monday.

The suspect, Mitchell D. Taylor, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery, felony property damage and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Taylor allegedly told a detective that he felt as though he wanted to take his own life, so he drove to the only place he could get help. He entered the hospital but said he couldn't find anyone to help him.

Taylor said he stood up against the wall with the gun in his hand, but couldn't remember anything else other than the fact that he did discharge the weapon while inside the hospital.

When asked about why he discharged the firearm inside the hospital, Taylor allegedly replied, "I don't know."

He told police that he carries a black Springfield 9mm pistol, and said he had taken acid before.

While being taken to jail, Taylor asked if he had "actually killed anyone." The officer replied that he had not, to which Taylor said, "That's what I figured."

Taylor was apprehended after responding police officers were advised the shooter had gone through a tunnel beneath the hospital, headed east. The officers followed and secured the tunnel.

One officer entered the hallway and found Taylor, crouched on the ground. The officer at first could not tell whether Taylor was the suspect or someone attempting to shelter in place.

The officer ordered Taylor to show his hands and not move, but Taylor sprung to his feet and retreated from police officers. Taylor had evidently soiled himself and was acting erratically, yelling at officers.

Taylor tried to run off and an officer used his Taser to subdue Taylor.

The suspect, after a brief struggle with officers, was arrested and then taken to the hospital's emergency room for treatment.

A hospital housekeeper later told police that she was exiting an office, headed for the trash chute when she saw a man standing near the elevators pointing a gun away from his body.

The man, later identified as Taylor, asked her, "What are you looking at?" He then turned toward her and fired several shots.

The housekeeper took off running toward the security area and heard several more gunshots as she reached the metal detectors. Security staff told her to stay with them.

A doctor told police that he had been leaving the physicians' lounge, headed upstairs when he heard a loud bang. He looked to the right and saw a man crouched down, pointing a gun directly at him.

The doctor "realized he was being held at gunpoint," according to the affidavit, and ran back into the emergency room to seek shelter. He heard several more loud bangs as he entered the ER.

Police estimate Taylor caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the facility.