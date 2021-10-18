Casper Property With Indoor Arena And 9 Stalls Is Perfect For Horse Lovers

Get our free mobile app

While I don't ride horses, everyone in my family does.

Living in Wyoming, both my family and our horses have learned to ride in all kinds of weather so that they can get out and moving all year long.

But, there are some days weeks where the weather is just too bitterly cold and windy to ride in.

It's on days like this that my husband and kids dream of having an indoor arena, and likely if the horses and mules could talk they'd be all for a fully indoor riding and living space too.

That's why when I came across this amazing horse property located in Casper, Wyoming I HAD to take a look.

And, it did not disappoint. From a 9 stall heated indoor riding arena to a fabulous home that is over 7,000 square feet, I could definitely handle living on this 100-acre property.

This Casper Property Has A Massive Home And An Indoor Arena And 9 Stalls

What do you think about that arena?

Even someone like me, who isn't really a horse person can understand how nice it would be to have a facility like that.

I also loved that this place also has a motocross track...my sons would LOVE to have access to that.

The kitchen was gorgeous, and while I normally prefer lighter decor and cabinets, I think the colors were warm and inviting.

There were several more bedrooms and bathrooms that I didn't include in the gallery, you can take a look at them by following this link.

Oh and in case you were wondering, the price tag on this property is $3,485,000.

